PARIS French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe warned on Thursday that Socialist presidential frontrunner Francois Hollande's economic and European plans were an "explosive cocktail" that could derail Europe's exit from its debt crisis.

Leading the charge to back conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is struggling in his battle for a second term, Juppe said a 60-day plan of emergency economic measures outlined by Hollande on Wednesday could "drive France over a precipice".

He called the Socialist's plans to freeze fuel prices and boost family welfare payments short-sighted and said his plan to renegotiate a European treaty on budget discipline would inject new uncertainty into nervous financial markets.

"The cocktail of these two measures, the immediate spending without savings, in other words slippage in our public finances, and secondly, throwing the EU treaty into question, could cause the system to explode," Juppe said.

He was speaking hours before Sarkzoy outlined his manifesto, less than three weeks before the first round of voting on April 22, vowing to achieve a budget surplus by 2017 and start reducing the public debt from a peak of 89.4 percent next year.

Sarkozy said he would send a letter to the French people on Thursday, setting out his election promises in writing.

"We cannot delay the choice of competitiveness for our economy. We cannot avoid the questions of debt and deficit which are at the centre of my programme," he told a news conference.

Hollande leads Sarkozy in polls for a May 6 run-off, with hard left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon rising to third place in several polls ahead of far-right Marine Le Pen.

The Socialist candidate said he would order an audit of public finances if elected - a move that appeared designed to prepare the ground for austerity measures that could be blamed on his predecessor's stewardship of France's debt and deficit.

"We'll have the Court of Auditors carry out an evaluation immediately ... and freeze certain spending once we have the results," Hollande said in an interview on Canal+ television.

His comment came after a cover story in the Economist weekly entitled "France in Denial" made waves in political circles by accusing both leading candidates of lacking serious ideas for tackling the country's economic and fiscal problems.

"NOT SERIOUS"

The Socialists derided Sarkozy for waiting until so late to produce a comprehensive manifesto.

"It's not very serious," said Socialist Party chief Martine Aubry, who made a point of noting that Hollande had presented a fully costed manifesto in January.

"Sarkozy's programme is his record of the past five years, only worse," said Hollande, whose main line of attack is that the wealthy rather than the needy were the big beneficiaries of tax giveaways since 2007.

The Socialist candidate, who proposes hiring 60,000 school staff and creating 150,000 state-aided jobs if he wins power, said he hoped to ensure recruitment of 4,000 school support staff before next September's start of a new academic year.

He also announced plans to freeze fuel prices for three months, increase a back-to-school bonus for poorer families by 25 percent and slap a 75-percent top income tax rate on people earning more than 1 million euros (821.5 thousand pounds) a year.

An opinion poll published on Thursday suggested the president may be losing momentum after recent poll gains.

The CSA poll showed Sarkozy's predicted first-round score stable at 30 percent, and Hollande's rising by three points to 29 percent from a survey a week earlier by the same institute.

It showed Hollande winning the runoff against Sarkozy with 54 percent support, one point higher than previously.

Sarkozy leads Hollande in most polls of first-round voting intentions but has been shown by all polls without exception to be the loser in the decisive round.

In a symbolic show of support for Hollande, his former partner Segolene Royal, who was the unsuccessful Socialist presidential candidate in 2007, joined him on stage as co-star at a rally in the city of Rennes on Wednesday night.

She and Hollande's current partner, journalist Valerie Trierweiler, shook hands in a display of conciliation.

"The most noble way to make history is to back the person who's best placed to win," said Royal, who live with Hollande for a quarter of a century and had four children with him.

(Additional reporting by John Irish; Editing by Paul Taylor)