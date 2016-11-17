U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
PARIS France's former prime minister Alain Juppe is fighting an increasingly tight race to win the conservatives' nomination for next year's presidential election, an Ifop-Fiducial poll for Sud Radio showed on Thursday.
Juppe is seen getting 31 percent of votes in the first round of the primaries on Sunday, versus 30 percent for ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy and 27 percent for another former prime minister, Francois Fillon.
The poll was carried out online Nov 10-17 with 744 people certain to vote in the primaries. Juppe's rating is down 2 points since a survey carried out Oct 31-Nov 14, Sarkozy's unchanged and Fillon up 7 points.
Juppe would win the second round versus Sarkozy with 57 percent of the votes, the poll showed.
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.