LILLE The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told a rally on Sunday, saying it would be replaced by a "Europe of the people."

"The European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore," Le Pen said to loud applaud.

"We will change for another Europe, the European idea harmed by the federalists will re-energise itself, re-invigorate itself in the Europe of the people and of ... the nations."

(Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Susan Thomas)