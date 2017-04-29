Steeve Briois, Mayor of Henin-Beaumont and newly appointed President of the French National Front (FN) political party, attends a news conference in Paris, France, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close-up view of the handshaking between Marine Le Pen (R) French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election and Debout La France group former candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan after a news conference in Paris, France, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said on Saturday she would appoint defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her prime minister if she was to be elected on May 7.

Right-winger Dupont-Aignan, who scored 4.7 percent of votes in the first round on April 23, announced on Friday that he was backing Le Pen, as widely expected.

"As President of the Republic I will name Nicolas Dupont-Aignan Prime Minister, supported by a presidential majority and united by the national interest," she told a news conference in Paris at which the two politicians sat together.

Dupont-Aignan said he had signed an agreement on the future government with Le Pen that took into account some "modifications" of her programme.

Polls on Friday showed centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential runoff with 59-60 percent of votes, although Le Pen has gained some ground since the start of the week.

