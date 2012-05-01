Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
PARIS French far-right leader Marine Le Pen told supporters on Tuesday that she would cast a blank vote in a presidential runoff between the mainstream right and left but said she would not advise them on how to vote.
Le Pen, whose surprise 17.9 percent score in an April 22 first-round vote has made her supporters key for Sunday's runoff between Socialist frontrunner Francois Hollande and conservative incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, said she could back neither of them.
"On Sunday, I will vote blank," she told the National Front's annual "Joan of Arc Day" rally, a nationalistic display of patriotism where she had been expected to make a second-round voting recommendation. "I have made my choice. Each of you will make yours."
(Reporting by John Irish and Gerard Bon; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.