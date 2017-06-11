Marine Le Pen, France's National Front political party head, attends a news conference at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris, France, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has come out on top in her constituency in the first round of France's legislative election on Sunday, official results based on a partially counted votes showed.

Le Pen, who lost a May 7 presidential runoff against centrist Emmanuel Macron, won just over 44 percent of the vote in her political stronghold in France's northern rustbelt.

With a lead well ahead of the 17 percent won by Macron's candidate in the constituency, Le Pen is in a strong position to win in a runoff vote next Sunday.

