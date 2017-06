Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, waves from his car as he leaves his home during the second round of the election, in Paris, France, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS President Elect Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday a new era in French history was beginning, as the 39-year old pro-EU centrist becomes the country's youngest head of state since Napoleon.

"A new page in our long history has turned tonight," Macron said in a statement to Reuters. "I want it to be that of rediscovery of hope and trust."

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Leigh Thomas)