Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, leaves after speaking to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Former French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on Sunday that president-elect Emmanuel Macron was planning a war on the French social system and called on his voters to mobilise against the ex-banker in parliamentary elections in June.

"The programme of the new monarch-style president is known already. It is a war against the French social system, and ecological irresponsibility," Macron said in a speech following the announcement of Macron's victory.

Melenchon said the country had massively rejected the far right and added that parliamentary elections must show that this is a moment of positive choice.

"A new parliamentary majority is possible," he said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix and John Irish; Writing by Geert De Clercq)