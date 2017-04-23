Marine Le Pen (C), French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, celebrates after early results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Henin-Beaumont, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks to supporters after the first round of 2017 French presidential election at a polling station in Paris, France, April 23, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are leading in the official count of votes from the first round of France's presidential election with 33.2 million tallied so far, figures from the Interior Ministry showed on Sunday.

The figures did not include results from most of France's major cities, where Le Pen's level of support tends to be low relative to smaller towns and villages where counts were complete.

With 33.2 million votes counted from France's 47 million strong electorate and pollster projections pointing to a turnout approaching 80 percent, the figures put Macron on 23.11 percent of votes and Le Pen on 23.08 percent, conservative Francois Fillon at 19.81 percent, and far-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon on 18.62 percent.

(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide and Emile Picy, Editing by Leigh Thomas)