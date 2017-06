PARIS Paris' main Mosque said on Sunday that the election of centrist Emmanuel Macron as France's next president over far-right leader Marine Le Pen was a sign of reconciliation between French religions.

"It is a clear sign of hope to French Muslims that they can live in harmony and respect of French values", La Grande Mosquée de Paris said in a statement.

