French President-elect Emmanuel Macron celebrates on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS With more than 45 million of France's 47 million registered voters accounted for, official Interior Ministry figures on Sunday confirmed independent centrist Emmanuel Macron had been elected president with 65.52 percent of valid votes cast so far.

About 12 percent of votes cast were either blank or spoiled, the official figures showed, while 24.8 percent of the voters accounted for abstained.

(Reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide; Editing by Leigh Thomas and Adrian Croft)