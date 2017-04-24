FILE PHOTO: Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan looks on at the Senate in Rome, Italy December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan welcomed on Monday the victory of centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of France's presidential race and said he hoped Italy's anti-euro parties could be beaten back.

"It is good news that Macron has won the first round ... because he has a very strong pro-Europe and pro-market programme," Padoan told CNBC television.

He said it was "worrying" that there were so many euro-sceptic parties in Italy, but added that it was not certain they would ever be in a position to push for, and win, a referendum on the subject.

"I am still confident that the reform programme the government has been implementing will gain consensus so that this risk is avoided," he said.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)