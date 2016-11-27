French politician Francois Fillon, member of the conservative Les Republicains political party, prepares to cast his ballot during the second round of the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

PARIS Former prime minister Francois Fillon won the conservative ticket for next year's presidential election in France by a wide margin, beating ex-premier Alain Juppe, partial results of a primaries' vote showed on Sunday.

Fillon won 69.5 percent of the votes based on 2,121 polling stations out of a total 10,228, the election's organisers said.

Organisers of the Republicains party and its centre-right allies have warned ahead of the vote that partial results may not be representative of final results, with votes in rural areas being counted first.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Ingrid Melander)