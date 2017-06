French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends a news conference to unveil the government's labour reforms, in Paris, France, June 6, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS The strong performance by President Emmanuel Macron's party in Sunday's first round of parliamentary elections shows the French support his first steps on the world stage and domestically, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

"France is back," he said on French TV. "Next Sunday, the National Assembly will embody the new face of our Republic."

