France's President Francois Hollande addresses a news conference after an informal summit of European Union leaders in Brussels May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Only 3 percent of French people want President Francois Hollande to be the Socialist Party's candidate in the 2017 presidential elections, according to an opinion poll published by Le Figaro Magazine on Thursday.

Prime Minister Manuel Valls is their favourite to represent the left's main party in the elections. The poll shows 26 percent support him in the race for France's highest office, ahead of Lille mayor Martine Aubry at 10 percent.

Some 6 percent of respondents back Energy Minister Segolene Royal and 4 percent want Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg to lead the Socialists in 2017. Half of those polled said they did not support any of the above.

Hollande has become the most unpopular French president on record. The Socialist leader has been hit by anger over tax hikes, unemployment and rows over the government's immigration policy.

The survey by pollster OpinionWay questioned 2,502 people online between May 21 and May 23.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Larry King)