PARIS France's Francois Fillon was seen winning next Sunday's second round of conservative primaries against Alain Juppe, in the first opinion poll published after the two men were seen this Sunday qualifying for the runoff.

Fillon would win with 56 percent of the votes vs 44 percent for Juppe, according to the Opinionway poll carried out amid 3,095 voters who took part in the first round of the primaries this Sunday.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Michel Rose; Editing by Sandra Maler)