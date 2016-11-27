Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament/ takes part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Francois Fillon, former French prime minister and member of Les Republicains political party, reacts as he delivers his speech after partial results in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS French conservative candidate Francois Fillon would easily beat far-right party leader Marine Le Pen in next year's presidential election, according to a Harris Interactive poll conducted on the day Fillon won his party's nomination for the election.

Fillon would beat Le Pen in the presidential election's second round with 67 percent of the votes versus 33 percent for Le Pen, the poll said.

In the first round, Socialist President Francois Hollande would only get 9 percent of the votes. Were he to run instead of Hollande, his prime minister Manuel Valls would also only get 9 percent of the votes.

Their former economy minister Emmanuel Macron would get 13 to 14 percent of the votes. Jean-Luc Melenchon, a leftist firebrand and a former Socialist party member, would get between 13 and 15 percent.

Only the top two candidates in the first round go through to the second round run-off.

The poll was conducted on Sunday, with 6,093 persons interviewed online.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus)