Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
PARIS French pollster Opinionway published a survey on Monday that showed independent Emannual Macron resoundingly winning a presidential election runoff against far-right leader Marine Le Pen.
The poll showed those two qualifying for the second, runoff round where Macron was seen winning with 65 percent of votes versus Le Pen on 35 percent.
Le Pen would win the first round on 26 percent, with Macron on 23 percent, while the erstwhile favourite Francois Fillon would come third with 20 percent but be eliminated.
Conservative candidate Fillon, engulfed by a scandal over public money paid to his wife, was due to launch a counter-offensive at a news conference set for 1500 GMT on Monday.
(Reporting by Brian Love; editing by Michel Rose)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.