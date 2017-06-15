France's President Emmanuel Macron meets with Moroccan King at the Royal Palace in Rabat, Morocco, June 14, 2017. Picture taken June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

PARIS President Emmanuel Macron's fledgling political party is on course to win a massive majority in the second round of France's parliamentary election, two opinion polls showed on Thursday.

Both the Opinionway and Harris Interactive surveys showed Republic on the Move and its centre-right Modem ally winning between 440 to 470 seats out of a total 577 in the lower house.

If the forecast is borne out, it would complete the 39-year-old centrist's demolition of mainstream parties that dominated French politics for decades.

The Opinionway poll projected the conservative The Republicans party and its allies would be the leading opposition grouping with between 70 and 90 seats, while the Socialist Party, in power until last month, would secure just 20 to 30 seats.

The far-right National Front was on course to win between one and five seats, and the hard-left France Unbowed party between five and 15, it forecast.

Harris Interactive broadly echoed the trends.

Turnout is projected at 46 percent, Opinionway said, lower than in the first round.

