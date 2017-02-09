Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, talks to journalists about ecology at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French independent Emmanuel Macron would win a runoff vote against far right leader Marine Le Pen with 63 percent of the vote in France's upcoming presidential election, an Ifop Fiducial poll showed on Thursday.

However, Le Pen was seen on top in a first round of voting on April 23 with 26 percent vote versus 21 percent for the former economy minister, the daily poll for Paris Match magazine showed.

While both of their first-round scores were stable for the third day in a row, conservative candidate Francois Fillon saw his share of the vote slip further to 17.5 percent from 18 percent on Wednesday.

Fillon, the erstwhile poll favourite, has seen his chances of making it into the runoff on May 7 all but evaporate following press allegations in recent weeks that his wife was paid to work for him as a parliamentary assistant without doing any real work.

