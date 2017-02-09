Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS Independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the runoff vote for the French presidential election, an Opinionway poll showed on Thursday, a result in line with other surveys.

The latest Opinionway poll, which is being conducted daily in the run-up to the election, showed Le Pen would get the biggest score in the first round of voting on April 23.

Le Pen would get 24 percent in this first round, compared to 21 percent for Macron and 20 percent for Francois Fillon, the candidate of The Republicans' right-wing party.

Macron would go on to beat Le Pen in the May 7 runoff vote, with 65 percent to 35 percent for Le Pen, the poll showed.

