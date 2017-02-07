Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Lyon, France, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron are set to make it through to the presidential election's knockout round in May, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday, with Macron comfortably winning the runoff.

The IFOP rolling poll of voting intentions showed Le Pen garnering 26 percent of the vote in the April 23 first round, up 0.5 percent since Monday, while Macron would get 21 percent, also up 0.5 percent.

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon was placed on 18.5 percent in the second round, the same level as on Monday.

Macron is seen winning the second round of the presidential election taking 64 percent of the votes, with Le Pen at 36 percent, according to the poll.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Balmforth)