Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
MOSCOW A French media report alleging that presidential candidate Francois Fillon was paid to arrange introductions to Russian President Vladimir Putin is "fake news," Russia's Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"It is what in English we call 'fake news,'" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Christian Lowe)
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that he is personally under investigation as part of a widening probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's U.S. presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign, an inquiry that has cast a shadow over his five months in office.