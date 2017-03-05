Seven killed in Chinese kindergarten blast; 59 injured
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
PARIS Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former prime minister Alain Juppe discussed the situation regarding embattled presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Saturday night, a source close their Republican party said.
"Yes. They had a long conversation," the source, who declined to give details, told Reuters on Sunday.
A close ally of Sarkozy, Christian Estrosi said earlier on Sunday that he would issue a statement with other party heavyweights in the coming hours that would call for Juppe, who came second in the party's November primaries, to replace Fillon.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Andrew Callus)
BEIJING Seven people were killed and nearly 60 injured on Thursday in an explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China, state media said, but did not say if any children were among the dead.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he no longer planned to deliver a high-profile speech later on Thursday because of a deadly fire which struck a London tower block on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 15 British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May, data showed on Thursday, the latest sign of the growing hit to the economy from rising inflation since the Brexit vote.