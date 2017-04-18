Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he attends a political campaign rally in Nice, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy called on voters to pick conservative candidate Francois Fillon in the first round of the country's presidential election on Sunday to "turn the disastrous page of the last five years."

"Everyone must be clear with their responsibilities. I want to say clearly why I will support Francois Fillon: he has the experience, the desire and the project that will allow France to ensure an alternative to the last five disastrous years that we have experienced," Sarkozy said in a video message posted on Facebook.

Fillon, Sarkozy's prime minister between 2007-2012, is seen struggling to reach the second round run-off on May 7, according to opinion polls.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)