FILE PHOTO: Nicolas Sarkozy, former French president at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

PARIS French conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday he would vote for centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Sarkozy said in a message on social networks he was doing so because the alternative in the May 7 run-off was Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, and that his vote for Macron was not en endorsement of the centrist contender's programme.

