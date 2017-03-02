Reversal of Brexit decision would be great - German minister
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
PARIS Investigators searched the house of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday morning as part of an investigation into payments made to his wife, Le Parisien newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
The financial prosecutor's office declined comment.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
BERLIN A reversal of Britain's decision to leave the European Union would be great even if such a U-turn appears unlikely, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries has told Reuters.
JERUSALEM Israeli authorities said on Saturday they had found no evidence of Islamic State involvement in attacks by three Palestinians that killed an Israeli policewoman, despite the group's claim of responsibility.
VIENNA The United Nations special mediator for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, wants to start a fresh round of talks between Syrian factions on July 10, his office said on Saturday.