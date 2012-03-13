PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday his proposal to tax citizens who seek refuge abroad from French taxes on capital could generate as much as 500 million euros per year.

"The tax on exiles can generate 500 million euros," Sarkozy said at a conference in Paris.

Struggling to catch up with Socialist Francois Hollande in opinion polls, Sarkozy said on Monday he wanted a link between French nationality and taxes, calling it a "moral issue" for citizens to pay their share.

