Results are projected before Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party candidate for French 2017 presidential election, delivers a concession speech at the Chalet du Lac in the Bois de Vincennes in Paris after the second round of 2017 French presidential... REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS U.S President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning the French presidency election and added he was looking forward to working with him.

"Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!" Trump said on his official Twitter feed.

