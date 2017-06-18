Electoral staff members wait for voters at a polling station, during the second round of French parliamentary election in Marseille, France June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

People leave booths at a polling station, during the second round of French parliamentary election in Marseille, France June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A person enters a polling station, during the second round of French parliamentary election in Marseille, France June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A person casts a ballot at a polling station, during the second round of French parliamentary election in Marseille, France June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS Final voter turnout in the second round of France's parliamentary election is estimated by pollsters at between 42 and 43 percent after official data showed 35.33 percent of the voters turned up to cast their ballot by 1700 (1500 GMT).

French pollster Elabe estimated the turnout at 42 percent, while Ipsos/Sopra Steria forecast it at around 43 percent.

That would be even lower than the 48.7 percent seen in a June 11 first round of voting, while the turnout in the second round of 2012 elections was 55.4 percent.

The turnout at 1500 GMT on Sunday was at its lowest for the second round of parliamentary elections at the same time of day since at least 1997, according to historical data given on the Interior Ministry.

