Two hundred migrants rescued off Spanish coast
BARCELONA More than 200 migrants found drifting in six dinghies off Spain’s southern coast were rescued on Saturday, the maritime rescue service said.
PARIS Final voter turnout in the second round of France's parliamentary election is estimated by pollsters at between 42 and 43 percent after official data showed 35.33 percent of the voters turned up to cast their ballot by 1700 (1500 GMT).
French pollster Elabe estimated the turnout at 42 percent, while Ipsos/Sopra Steria forecast it at around 43 percent.
That would be even lower than the 48.7 percent seen in a June 11 first round of voting, while the turnout in the second round of 2012 elections was 55.4 percent.
The turnout at 1500 GMT on Sunday was at its lowest for the second round of parliamentary elections at the same time of day since at least 1997, according to historical data given on the Interior Ministry.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.
LONDON Hundreds of police officers lined the streets of London and Birmingham on Saturday to prevent far-right demonstrators from clashing with rival anti-fascism groups on a day of protest following deadly attacks in Britain.