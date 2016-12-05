French Prime Minister Manuel Valls attends a news conference to announce that he is a candidate for January's Socialist presidential primary at the town hall in Evry, near Paris, France, December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

EVRY, France French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday he was a candidate for next year's presidential election and wanted to unite the Left.

"Yes, I am candidate for the presidency of the Republic," Valls said in a speech to supporters in his fiefdom of Evry, south of Paris. [L5N1E00L9]

His announcement followed a primary ballot in which Francois Fillon, a 62-year-old ex-prime minister, secured a resounding win to become the presidential candidate of the centre-right Les Republicains party.

The leftwing primaries take place in January and the presidential election in two rounds in April and May.

(Reporting by Christian Hartmann; Writing by Brian Love and Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Irish)