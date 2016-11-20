PARIS With more than eight out of 10 polling stations having delivered their vote count, Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe looked set to go through to a second round of voting in France's conservative presidential primaries, official results showed on Sunday.

According to the official web site showing the count, some 8,709 polling stations out of 10,229 had delivered their results, which left former President Nicolas Sarkozy trailing in third place on 21.0 percent. Fillon was in first place with 44.1 percent of the vote and Juppe second with 28.2.

Unless one of them ends up with over 50 percent, which would make him the outright winner, Fillon and Juppe, two ex-prime ministers, are set to go forward to a second-round run-off on Sunday Nov. 27.

