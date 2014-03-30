PARIS French President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists and their allies scored 42 percent of the total vote in local elections on Sunday, trailing opposition conservatives on 49 percent, a TV exit poll by survey group BVA showed.

BVA estimated that over 100 towns with more than 10,000 inhabitants would swing to conservative rule, a result that would largely wipe out Socialist gains made in the last town hall elections in 2008.

The National Front, which fielded candidates in a minority of municipalities across France, scored a total nine percent of the vote in the second-round run-offs, BVA estimated.

