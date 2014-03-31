Turkey will take steps against the Netherlands until it apologises - minister
ANKARA Turkey will continue to take steps against the Netherlands until it apologises over a diplomatic row, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he had named Interior Minister Manuel Valls to be his new prime minister, replacing Jean-Marc Ayrault, in a government reshuffle triggered by a rout for his Socialists in local elections.
Addressing the country in a short televised speech, Hollande said a key objective for the new government would be pursuing the so-called "responsibility pact" to lower employers' costs in order to spur job creation.
But in a new move, he also said he would lower taxes and worker contributions and said France would have to persuade EU partners to take into account its efforts to boost the economy when examining its commitments to Brussels.
ISTANBUL Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Netherlands would pay the price for harming relations between the two countries as a row over Ankara's political campaigning among Turkish immigrants escalated on Sunday.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.