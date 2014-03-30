PARIS Candidates backed by France's far-right National Front (FN) party were on track to secure victories in the southern towns of Beziers and Frejus in local elections on Sunday, exit polls and partial tallies showed.

Amid broad dissatisfaction with President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists, the FN already made a breakthrough in last week's first round of voting by winning power in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont.

