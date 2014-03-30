North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
PARIS Candidates backed by France's far-right National Front (FN) party were on track to secure victories in the southern towns of Beziers and Frejus in local elections on Sunday, exit polls and partial tallies showed.
Amid broad dissatisfaction with President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists, the FN already made a breakthrough in last week's first round of voting by winning power in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Mark John)
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.