Photographers and cameramen stand in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris March 31, 2014. President Francois Hollande will make a televised statement on his government as early as Monday, a close ally said, as left-wingers demanded an end to pro-business reforms and budget... REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French President Francois Hollande will make a televised statement on Monday at 8:00 pm local time (1900 BST), a source in his office told Reuters, a day after a stinging defeat for the ruling Socialist party in local elections.

Sunday's runoff in municipal elections saw 155 towns swing to the centre-right UMP party, with the far-right National Front claiming 11, dealing a major blow to the credibility of Hollande, whose popularity is already at record lows.

Earlier, a Socialist ally of Hollande said he expected the president to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

