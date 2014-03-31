French President Francois Hollande (R) and Interior Minister Manuel Valls attend a signing ceremony during a Franco-Spanish summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, in this October 10, 2012 file picture. President Francois Hollande is set to name centrist Interior Minister Manuel Valls as his prime minister later on Monday March 31, 2014 French media said, replacing Jean-Marc Ayrault a day after ruling Socialists lost local elections. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Files

French Interior Minister Manuel Valls leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Interior Minister Manuel Valls leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris in this February 19, 2014 file picture. President Francois Hollande is set to name centrist Interior Minister Manuel Valls as his prime minister later on Monday March 31, 2014 French media said, replacing Jean-Marc Ayrault a day after ruling Socialists lost local elections. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

PARIS French President Francois Hollande will name Interior Minister Manuel Valls to be his new prime minister, a source in the governing coalition said on Monday after a poor showing by ruling Socialists in local elections.

The source confirmed local media reports of Valls' nomination in a brief text message. Minutes earlier, Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office said he offered his resignation to Hollande.

