PARIS An outspoken industrialist is set to become the next head of France's main employers' association MEDEF after other candidates dropped out of the running on Thursday.

Pierre Gattaz, 53, will bear the burden of ensuring that the voice of corporate France is heard when President Francois Hollande's Socialist government launches a major overhaul of the retirement system later this year.

Gattaz, the chief executive of large, family-owned connectors company Radiall, has been a fierce critic of tax hikes the government has imposed on companies since Hollande came to power last May.

Many companies are concerned that Hollande's government will decide to raise their contributions toward pensions slightly as part of the reform, which is due to be finalised by year-end.

Gattaz has a much more combative approach than his predecessor, Laurence Parisot, whose more consensual style helped to get moderate unions on board for a labour market reform that was voted into law in May.

Already the head of an industrial lobby, Gattaz is no stranger to the often fraught relations between companies, unions and left-wing governments in France.

Gattaz emerged as the man most likely to become MEDEF's next leader in a July vote, after two other candidates accepted a deal to be vice presidents of the organisation.

"The situation's urgency and the need for unity among employers convinced us to rise together to face the challenges facing our country and its companies," they said in a joint statement.

Facing weak demand and a rising tax burden, French companies' margins have fallen to levels not seen in nearly 30 years while corporate indebtedness has climbed to record highs.

