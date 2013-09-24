France's President Francois Hollande (R) congratulates members of France's European basketball championship team at the Elysee Palace in Paris, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS French trade unions and employers began a fresh attempt on Tuesday to make a training system that absorbs billions of euros a year more effective in equipping people to fill hundreds of thousands of vacant jobs.

Socialist President Francois Hollande has told the two sides to draw up reform plans by year-end, after the European Commission in May singled out job training as a major factor contributing to joblessness above 10 percent.

Hollande, who has pinned his reputation to a promise to reverse the trend of rising joblessness by year-end, wants the system to give the long-term unemployed a better chance of being re-hired.

He said in June that partly due to inefficient training, more than 330,000 jobs were vacant in sectors ranging from IT to elderly care to engineering and programming.

Still, the talks do not aim to wrest control over job training away from unions, as some economists have suggested, or to remodel it after Germany's vocational training schemes, which have won praise for keeping youth unemployment low.

Instead they will focus on how to allocate more of the 32 billion euros (26 billion pounds) spent annually on job training - more than the defence budget - to low-skilled workers via a newly created "personal training fund".

Hardline unions have already said they will resist increasing their 13 billion euros contribution to the scheme.

"Nobody takes into account the jobseeker's interests because they're not unionised and firms consider they're no longer their problem," Jacques Attali, an economist and policy adviser for two former French presidents, told Reuters. "That's why unemployment is growing."

Unlike in Germany, where companies recruit heavily from school-based vocational training programmes or apprenticeships, French industrial firms tend to recruit from prestigious engineering schools catering only to top students.

As a result, students emerging from vocational training struggle to find jobs, and the low-skilled jobless - who are most in need of retraining - have little chance of gaining new skills through poorly-regarded job centre schemes.

Most of 32 billion euros for training goes to workers already in employment due to a law that makes firms spend nearly 1 percent of their payroll costs on job training funds, which they manage jointly with unions.

Talks will focus mostly on the personal training fund, and making sure that training conforms better to industry needs.

