PARIS France looked set to wind up an eight-month national consultation on the future of its nuclear-dominated power sector without consensus as a big business lobby group said draft proposals to slash energy consumption were unrealistic.

The world's most nuclear-reliant nation launched the debate on energy transition last November in a bid to reshape the way energy is produced and consumed as it faces increasing costs to maintain an ageing fleet of reactors.

It was the first time the French people have been allowed to discuss the nuclear power issue in an official setting and was meant to shape a framework energy law to be debated in parliament early next year following a government opinion.

Business groups, trade unions, parliamentarians and NGOs met in Paris on Thursday to adopt conclusions after months of small, low-profile meetings across the country that have largely failed to grab the media's attention.

The draft conclusion, although watered down and short on concrete measures, was criticised by representatives from the national employers' group Medef, small and medium-sized companies, farmers and artisans in a joint statement.

"Medef refuses to support this document as it is," a spokeswoman for the business group said.

One potential target, cutting energy consumption in France by half between 2012 and 2050, although described in the draft "an ambitious goal that does not draw a consensus", was rejected by Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of the UFIP oil lobby and Medef's energy chair president.

"It seems utopian to us, we don't have the means to do it," he told BFM TV.

"We should take realistic, economic measures that improve French people's purchasing power and not dream of an ideal society we won't be able to obtain," he added.

Some organisers of the debate expressed suspicion at Medef's tough, last-minute stance. Its new head Pierre Gattaz, chief executive of industrial group Radiall, has adopted a more combative approach towards the government than his predecessor, Laurence Parisot.

"Medef spoils eight months of debate by refusing a text that it still supported yesterday at 4pm," said Bruno Rebelle, member of the debate's steering committee and former president of Greenpeace France.

The draft was cautious on the controversial nuclear energy issue, proposing a study to evaluate the economic, social and environmental consequences of President Francois Hollande's pledge to cut reliance on the energy source.

Working to fulfil key electoral pledges, Hollande aims to cut the share of nuclear power in the electricity mix by 2025 to 50 percent from 75 percent, to reduce the country's appetite for oil, to boost renewables and lift energy savings.

With France currently shunning shale gas for environmental reasons, energy-hungry industrial firms have argued that they simply cannot do without cheap nuclear power.

France's energy is one of Europe's cheapest, thanks to its 58, mostly-amortized, nuclear power reactors, although stricter, post-Fukushima rules and ageing infrastructures mean costs are set to rise.

