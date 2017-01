Engie, the new name and logo of French utility GDF Suez, is pictured during the group's shareholders general meeting in Paris, France, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday that provisions for its nuclear activities would go up by 1.8 billion euros (1.51 billion pounds), following a review of its Belgian reactors that could see them halted or dismantled.

Engie is currently undergoing a three-year restructuring, which will see it sell assets and invest more in areas such as renewable energy production, gas and distributed energy.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)