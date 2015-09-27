PARIS Two leaders of the militant Basque separatists ETA arrested earlier this week in southwest France have been charged and remanded in custody, a judicial source said on Sunday.

Iratxe Sorzabal, 43, and David Pla, 40, were charged on Saturday night with heading an organisation set up to prepare crimes.

They were arrested at a house in the northern French town of Saint-Etienne-de-Baigorry earlier this week, likely further weakening the group that announced an indefinite halt to its campaign of violence in 2011.

Both have previously spent time in jail and both had been in hiding.

