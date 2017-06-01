French Minister for Public Accounts Gerald Darmanin arrives at the Elysee Palace to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France will honour its European commitments regarding public deficit, new French budget minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

The government's 2017 budget foresees a further reduction in the deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product, which would be the first time it is less than an EU-imposed limit of 3 percent since 2007.

However, after France's presidential election in May, it was believed the incoming government could change the target for this year.

"What it certain is that we will honour our European commitments, we need to stick to the 3 percent threshold," Darmanin told France 2 television.

The European Commission forecast in February that the French deficit would stand at 2.9 percent this year although it did not take into account savings measures planned by the government.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)