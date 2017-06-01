May will cut corporation tax to encourage economic growth
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would continue to cut corporation tax to encourage businesses to invest in Britain and help the economy grow.
PARIS France will honour its European commitments regarding public deficit, new French budget minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.
The government's 2017 budget foresees a further reduction in the deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product, which would be the first time it is less than an EU-imposed limit of 3 percent since 2007.
However, after France's presidential election in May, it was believed the incoming government could change the target for this year.
"What it certain is that we will honour our European commitments, we need to stick to the 3 percent threshold," Darmanin told France 2 television.
The European Commission forecast in February that the French deficit would stand at 2.9 percent this year although it did not take into account savings measures planned by the government.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
LONDON Tesco , Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed closing its customer service centre in Cardiff with the loss of up to 1,100 jobs, the company said on Wednesday, part of a broader drive to cut costs and improve margins.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.