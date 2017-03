LUXEMBOURG France's imposition of an automatic lifetime voting ban on people convicted of certain offences was legal, the European Union's top court ruled on Tuesday.

In a case being watched closely in Britain, where the government has rejected calls from European judges to amend its own legislation barring prisoners from voting, the European Court of Justice found that Thierry Delvigne's loss of voting rights when convicted in 1988 was in line with EU law.

