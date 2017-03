PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday countries should not manipulate their currencies to obtain an international trade advantage on rivals.

Hollande was speaking in Paris after the release of a G7 statement committing major economic powers to market-determined exchange rates.

"Currencies should not be used for commercial purposes," Hollande told reporters at a joint news conference in Paris with Luxembourg Prime Minister and former Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker, who said there was no "optimal" euro level.

(Reporting by Mark John)