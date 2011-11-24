PARIS French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Thursday that it was "urgent" for the European Central Bank to intervene in the euro zone debt crisis.

Asked whether the ECB could intervene rapidly in an interview with France Inter radio hours before a meeting of French, Italian and German leaders, Juppe said: "It's urgent. It will be discussed this very day in Strasbourg."

France, supported by a number of other euro zone countries, believes that making the ECB the lender of last resort would be the best solution to prevent the sovereign debt crisis from spreading.

"I think and I hope that the thinking will evolve that the ECB should play an essential role in restoring this confidence," Juppe said.

The minister added that revising Europe's treaties would be a long process that would contain risks.

"We are looking for a deal. We don't always agree with everything at the start, but in the end we come to an agreement," he told France Inter radio.

"France has never been against revising treaties, we simply say that it takes a lot of time. Twenty-seven parliaments have to ratify it, that can take years," Juppe said.

(Reporting by John Irish and James Regan; editing by Anna Willard)