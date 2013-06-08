PARIS France will shut down a fringe far-right youth group after the killing of a leftist student in Paris this week, France's prime minister said on Saturday, and reiterated his promise to crack down on fascist groups in the country.

The death of 19-year-old Clement Meric in a clash between ultra-right and far-left youths on Wednesday follows months of street violence from far-right groups over the legalisation of gay marriage.

The group to be shut down, the Revolutionary Nationalist Youths, is the militant wing of a broader far-right movement known as the "Third Way".

The Youths group has denied it was involved in Meric's beating but the Paris prosecutor said in an earlier press conference on Saturday all the suspects under investigation had ties to the Third Way.

"I have asked (Interior Minister Manuel Valls) to immediately begin the procedure ... to proclaim the dissolution of the Revolutionary Nationalist Youths," Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said in a statement.

Ayrault said the government is looking into whether other far-right groups could be dissolved and reiterated his promise to "cut into pieces" neo-Nazi and fascist groups in France.

The Paris prosecutor said five people are being investigated for playing a part in Meric's killing, including a main suspect identified as "Esteban". Two people detained earlier were released, according to police sources.

Meric was involved in a fight with tattooed right-wing youths he had been taunting in a typical clash between the two camps. The prosecutor said he died from head injuries sustained in a beating.

French authorities on Friday banned a far-right youth rally that was set for Saturday evening in the southern city of Toulouse.

(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, additional reporting by Nicolas Bertin; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)