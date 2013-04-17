PARIS The French government is aiming to bring its public deficit down to 0.7 percent of output by 2017, a higher borrowing goal than planned till now, Le Figaro daily reported, citing government projections to be unveiled on Wednesday.

President Francois Hollande previously said France would balance the budget by the end of his term by narrowing the nominal deficit to just 0.3 percent of output from the more than four percent he inherited in 2012.

But his Socialist government has since pruned back its shorter-term forecasts to reflect a more pessimistic growth outlook and wants an extra year to bring its deficit down to an interim target of 3 percent of GDP originally slated for 2013.

Le Figaro cited economic forecasts from a document due to be presented at a cabinet meeting later in the day and sent to parliament next week, of which it said it obtained a copy.

Hollande's budget plan will be crucial to convincing France's euro zone partners to grant it more time to meet the 3 percent target, while debt-holders are watching for signs of more slippage on budget and growth estimates.

The government is basing its new fiscal plan, which it will submit to the European Commission, on growth forecasts of 0.1 percent this year, 1.2 percent next year and 2 percent on average in 2015-2017.

Critics warn that France will struggle to meet even modest growth targets because consumer spending is drying up and company investment is stalled.

Still, government bond yields have so far been unharmed by the state's fiscal troubles and are at record lows, with Paris attracting yield-hungry investors looking for more safety than in the euro zone periphery.

(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Catherine Bremer)