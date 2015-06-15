French firefighters on a rescue ladder stands in front of the fire-damaged roof of the Saint Donatien Basilica in Nantes, western France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French firefighters try to extinguish the fire that damaged the roof of the Saint Donatien Basilica in Nantes, western France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

NANTES, France A fire that appeared to have been caused by renovation work destroyed most of the roof of the Saint Donatien Basilica in Nantes, northwest France on Friday, officials said on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the blaze at the 19th Century city landmark, officials said, even though workers were on the roof when it caught fire. A fireman at the scene said the building's structure may have been left unstable.

"The inquiry will determine with certainty, but the work on the roof seems to have been the cause," the city's mayor Johanna Rolland said.

(Reporting by Guillaume Frouin; Editing by John Irish)