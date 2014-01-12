PARIS French first lady Valerie Trierweiler's spokesman confirmed on Sunday that she had been admitted to hospital in Paris needing "rest", but said would be discharged on Monday.

"She has been in hospital since Friday. She will leave tomorrow," her spokesman Patrice Biancone told Reuters.

The daily newspaper Le Parisien said earlier on Sunday that Trierweiler had been taken to hospital after being shaken by reports of an affair between her partner, French President Francois Hollande, and an actress.

Asked about the future of Trierweiler's relationship with the president, Biancone said: "She needs rest. Then she will decide what to do."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kevin Liffey)